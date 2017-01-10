Have Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reached Divorce Agreement?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the middle of what has become a nasty divorce but it looks as if that is about to change. According to CNN, Angelina and Brad released a joint statement Monday night saying, “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Nice to see they can get along and do it for the kids.