Have Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reached Divorce Agreement?

January 10, 2017 7:45 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Agreement, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, CNN, divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the middle of what has become a nasty divorce but it looks as if that is about to change. According to CNN, Angelina and Brad released a joint statement Monday night saying, “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Nice to see they can get along and do it for the kids.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Listen Live