Snoop Dogg watching and reacting to Little Big Town’s National Anthem performance last night at the College Football National Championship is the funniest s**t you’ll watch all day!

Between this and the jacked up ref and the great game, last night was a major success!

Snoop approved. #CFBPlayoff #RollTide #ALLIN #NationalChampionship @snoopdogg A video posted by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Here’s their full performance if you want to give that a watch!