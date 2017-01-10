Remember Your First School Play? Bet It Wasn’t As Good As These Kids Doing Scarface!

This is one of those stories that makes you shake your head for sure. A video from 6 years ago has now gone viral of kids performing at their school play, but reenacting the movie Scarface. I’m not sure how the teachers or school were allowed to get away with this at all but it is very entertaining.
