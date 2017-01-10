Take a Trip to Twin Peaks at Chili Cook-Off!

You can see them from a mile away – the smiles and signature plaid tops of the Twin Peaks Girls! Stop by the Twin Peaks booth at Chili Cook-Off for games and prizes galore and get your picture taken with the ‘girls next door’!

About Twin Peaks:

At Twin Peaks we offer everything you crave and more. Hearty made-from-scratch comfort food, draft beer served at a teeth-chattering 29 degrees and all the best sports in town shown on high-definition flat screens. All of this is served by our friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls, offering their signature “Girl Next Door” charisma and playful personalities to ensure that your adventure starts at the Peaks.

Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge; everything is rarefied to make you feel special. Our entire menu is prepared in-house and to order, and endowed in generous portions to satisfy the healthiest appetites. We pour beer into huge frosted mugs at 29 degrees so that ice crystals form at the top of the glass. It perfectly pairs with our hearty comfort food, like hand-cut Mozzarella Bites, succulent Pulled Pork Nachos, a juicy Twin Cheeseburger, & savory Venison Chili. We show the sports you want and need to see, including every important local contest as well as major boxing matches and all UFC fights – and up at the Peaks, every seat has a knockout view

