Traffic Was Barely MOO-ving This Morning On The Turnpike

I have been reporting traffic here on Kiss for many years now and I have seen a lot of things, some surprise me and others do not. This morning I was surprised by what was causing delays on the Turnpike in Dade. It was a cow that caused heavy delays along the Turnpike Extension near Okeechobee Road. FHP worked to coral the cow that somehow escaped from a farm along side the turnpike.

