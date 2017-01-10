Travis Tritt Wants Entertainers To Stay Out Of Politics

January 10, 2017 6:39 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Travis Tritt took to Twitter after Meryl Streep’s speech at Sunday nights “Golden Globe Awards” to offer those in the entertainment industry some advice. Tritt tweeted, “Advice to all actors, musicians and entertainers: Please stick to your crafts that we all love you for and drop the political rhetoric.”

