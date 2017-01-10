Travis Tritt Wants Entertainers To Stay Out Of Politics

Travis Tritt took to Twitter after Meryl Streep’s speech at Sunday nights “Golden Globe Awards” to offer those in the entertainment industry some advice. Tritt tweeted, “Advice to all actors, musicians and entertainers: Please stick to your crafts that we all love you for and drop the political rhetoric.”

Advice to all actors, musicians and entertainers: Please stick to your crafts that we all love you for and drop the political rhetoric. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you have fans who respect your talent enough to spend hard earned money to see your talent, be thankful and gracious and leave it at that — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js