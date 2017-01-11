Emoji Monopoly Game Piece? Your Vote Counts

Monopoly could soon see some changes and you have a say so in them. Fans of the iconic board game can vote to replace play pieces like the top hat, Scottie dog and battleship with more contemporary pieces like a cellphone, a hashtag or emoji. You also can vote to keep the iconic pieces and mix them up with new pieces. Monopoly Token Madness voting has started and goes through January 31 by clicking the link below.
A Monopoly game. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)