Grammy CD Features Country Stars

January 11, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Grammy Awards, Brandy Clark, GRAMMY Awards, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Sturgill Simpson, Thomas Rhett, Tim Mcgraw

The “2017 Grammy Nominees” album will be hitting store shelves on January 20th” and it features some of country musics best.   Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert ,Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Sturgill Simpson and Brandy Clark all have songs on the album.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grammy Museum Foundation and MusiCares Foundation.  The 2017 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on February 27th.

