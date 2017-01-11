Grammy CD Features Country Stars

The “2017 Grammy Nominees” album will be hitting store shelves on January 20th” and it features some of country musics best. Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert ,Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Sturgill Simpson and Brandy Clark all have songs on the album. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grammy Museum Foundation and MusiCares Foundation. The 2017 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on February 27th.
Grammy CD Features Country StarsJanuary 11, 2017 8:29 AM
