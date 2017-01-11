Loretta Lynn Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame

By Robyn Collins

As the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum continues to reveal their 2017 exhibition subjects, Loretta Lynn has secured her place as an honored artist. Lynn, who has been a member of the Hall since 1988, will have her own exhibit opening August 25.

“I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame has asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017… gonna show off my 50-some-odd years in country music,” Lynn said in a statement to Billboard. “They best have a big space. I have a lot of stuff.” She added, “I’m so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y’all come see us.”

Lynn’s exhibit will remain open through June 2018.

The GRAMMY-award winner is a GRAMMY nominee again this year in the best country album category for her latest project, Full Circle. She has won eight Country Music Association Awards in her career, including entertainer of the year in 1972. Among the best-loved of her 16 number one hits are “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Fist City” and “Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”

In 1980, the Oscar and Golden Globes awarded top honors to the film, Coal Miner’s Daughter, a docudrama about the country singer.

Earlier in the week, the museum announced upcoming exhibits for Jason Aldean (opening May 26) and Shania Twain (opening June 26). Additional exhibit subjects will be announced for the remainder of the week.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, has more than 2.5 million artifacts reflecting the history of the genre. Additional special programs and concerts to mark the golden anniversary will occur throughout the year.