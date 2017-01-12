Enter For A Chance to Win a Ford Guitar at Chili Cook-Off!

Signed by your favorite Chili Cook-Off Artists! January 12, 2017 7:42 AM

 

There are a few things we’ve come to expect at Chili Cook-Off over the years – the best Country Music acts, a battle royale for ‘Best Chili’ honors, and the ionic Ford F-150 suspended from a crane at the side of the stage!

This year your South Florida Ford Dealers are kicking things up a notch by giving away an electric guitar signed by your favorite Chili Cook-Off artists with their #FordRocksChili promotion!

Here’s how it works. Stop by the South Florida Ford exhibit and take a pic at the Ford Guitar display, then post it with #FordRocksChili on Instagram or Twitter. Follow us @soflaford on Instagram and Twitter where we’ll announce the winner!

