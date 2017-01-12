Jake Owen Has Baseball Fields Named In His Honor

Jake Owen will soon have a youth baseball field named in his honor in his hometown of Vero Beach. NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick,revealed the surprise during The Kevin Harvick Foundation’s 6th Annual Dinner, Auction and Concert. Ground breaking on ‘Jake Owen Field’ will begin later this month, with the opening set for this summer. Jake is excited and said, “This sports complex is going to literally change children’s lives and provide such a positive impact on our community of Vero Beach.”
