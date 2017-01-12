Jake Owen Has Baseball Fields Named In His Honor

January 12, 2017 8:33 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: baseball, field, Jake Owen, Kevin Harvick, NASCAR, The Kevin Harvick Foundation's 6th Annual Dinner, Vero Beach, youth baseball field

Jake Owen will soon have a youth baseball field named in his honor in his hometown of Vero Beach. NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick,revealed the surprise during The Kevin Harvick Foundation’s 6th Annual Dinner, Auction and Concert. Ground breaking on ‘Jake Owen Field’ will begin later this month, with the opening set for this summer. Jake is excited and said, “This sports complex is going to literally change children’s lives and provide such a positive impact on our community of Vero Beach.”

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live