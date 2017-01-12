Music For Kids To Listen To When They’re Sick

Coy Bowles… who plays in the Zac Brown Band… just became a daddy in October… baby girl’s name is Hattie.

Hattie’s daddy has just released his 3rd children’s book called… “When You’re Feeling Sick”

Coy told People that the idea came to head when he was reading his first book… “Amy Giggles: Laugh Out Loud” while a friend’s daughter was in the hospital. He was so nervous reading it to her but they were having just a great time hangin’. Coy said…

“The rest of the time I was there, I was thinking about how cool it would be to write a story that makes people laugh and have hope while they are sick.”

Great idea… don't you think? Here's a snippet from the song. Just LOVE this!