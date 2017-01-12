Natalie Portman Reveals Major Pay Gap Between CoStar Ashton Kutcher

January 12, 2017 7:38 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: ashton kutcher, equal pay, Marie Claire, men, Natalie Portman, No Strings Attached, women

One would think if two people who have supporting leading roles in a movie would be paid the same amount of money, well that is not the case. Actress Natalie Portman, who starred in the movie “No Strings Attached” alongside Ashton Kutcher, sat down for an interview with “Marie Claire UK” and spilled the beans on how her costar was paid way more than her. Natalie says that Ashton was paid three times as much as she was but at the time in 2011 it didn’t bother her. She went on to say,”I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.” In a tweet Ashton responded to Natalie’s claim and says he supports her fight for equal pay for women.

