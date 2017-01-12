News Anchor Sets Off Amazon Echo Causing Unwanted Orders

CW 6 in San Diego reported a story about a 6-year-old girl who accidentally ordered a dollhouse through Amazon Echo without her parents’ permission and it set off an ordering spree for everyone watching the newscast. When anchor Jim Patton said, “I love the little girl, saying ‘Alexa ordered me a dollhouse,’” viewers started complaining that their Echo, or Alexa as she is called, started ordering doll houses. Viewers who noticed the order was placed were able to cancel the orders immediately.
FYI: Amazon says shopping settings can be managed with the Alexa app and that includes turning off voice purchasing.