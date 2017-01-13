Billy Currington Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Billy Currington has announced tour dates for 2017.
The Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour kicks off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO.
Check out Currington’s full run of dates below.
March 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Peabody Opera House
March 10 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center
March 11 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
March 23 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Live
March 24 — Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
March 25 — Sayerville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
April 6 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
April 7 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
April 8 — Strousburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
April 20 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 21 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
May 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore
May 12 — Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount
May 13 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 19 — Richmond, Va. @ Center Stage
May 20 — New York City @ Playstation Theater
June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
