Chili Team Registration Is Open For 2017

January 13, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Chili Cook-Off

Do you have a chili recipe that is so mouth-watering delicious that everyone tells you it’s the best they’ve ever tasted?

If the answer is yes, then we want you to join the 2017 KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off on January 29th.

Registration is now open for a number of limited spaces!

All you have to do is contact Lori via email at lsuarez@showmanagement.com for rules, regulations and entry form.

If you’re recipe has the right stuff, you could win the Grand Prize and recognition from the International Chili Society (Yes that’s a thing)!

The 2017 KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off takes place at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, on Sunday, January 29th, 2017.

The Chili Cook-Off also features Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

Click here to download the 2017 Rules and Regulations.

 

