Second & Final Release Of Twin Peaks Jack Daniel’s VIP Experience At Chili Cook-Off

January 13, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Chili Cook-Off, Kiss 999 Chili Cookoff

Back by popular demand, KISS 99.9 has just released a second and final stage of tickets available for sale for the Twin Peaks Jack Daniel’s Experience at the 2017 Chili Cook Off, powered by Ford.

100 tickets are now available for sale online only by CLICKING HERE. Buy now to avoid disappointment!

The Twin Peaks Jack Daniel’s VIP Experience gives you:

Premium Seating and Viewing Area
Complimentary Catering and Refreshments
Private Restrooms
Access to All General Admission Amenities
VIP Experience Tickets cost $250 each and are only available for purchase in pairs or best available.

Each corral seats 4 people so be sure to book your VIP tickets together with your fellow festival-going friends.  (Must be 21+)

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE VIP EXPERIENCE TICKETS 

General Admission tickets start at $52 and are also available online or at The Ticket Post at Sedano’s Supermarkets in Miami-Dade and Broward County thanks to Post Foods.

The 2017 Chili Cook-Off, featuring Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane, takes place at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines on Sunday, January 29th, 2017.

See you there!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live