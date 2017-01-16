Try A Clamato Michelada At The KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off

KISS 99.9 is adding a little more spice to its 32nd Annual Chili Cook-Off, powered by Ford.

For the first time ever, concert-goers will be able to try the Michelada, often described as a Bloody Mary that’s made with beer instead of vodka.

Michelada sampling stations, featuring Clamato and Budweiser, will be set up near Budweiser booths throughout the Chili Cook-Off.

This spicy beer cocktail is becoming increasingly popular for its savory, spicy and tart taste.

So whether you’re grilling or partying, the Authentic Michelada with Clamato and Budweiser will stimulate your senses.

Here’s the recipe!

INGREDIENTS

Drink

4 ounces of Clamato® Original

1 Key lime or ReaLime® (to taste)

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes habanero pepper sauce

1 12-ounce bottle of Budweiser

Ice (as needed)

1 lime wheel Rimming Spice Blend (Optional)

4 tablespoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons chili powder

Rose’s® sweetened lime juice (as needed)

INSTRUCTIONS

Drink

In a shaker with ice, combine Key lime juice, Clamato, Worcestershire sauce and habanero pepper sauce; shake well to chill.

Serve in a rimmed tall glass with ice; fill with beer.

Garnish with lime wheel.

Rimming Spice Blend (Optional)

Combine kosher salt and chili powder onto small plate.

Pour lime juice onto another small plate.

Dip rim of glass into juice lime, then dip carefully into spice blend.

Enjoy Responsibly!