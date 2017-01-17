Happy 95th Birthday Betty White

Happy Birthday BETTY WHITE! Yep… 95 years old today and still working in show biz… over 75 years! : )

Betty told Katie Couric…

“I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years.” After more than 75 years working in showbiz… The fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for—that I still get asked for jobs.”

Betty also said that since she was a little girl… her furry friends interested her more than her school friends growing up… “We spoke the same language.”

Happy Birthday Betty White! Thank you for all the laughs you have given us and your compassion for animals. You’re one of a kind and my kind of girl. Just love this lady! – Darlene Evans