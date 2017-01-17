Listen To Win “Best Seats in The House”, Meet & Greet, Travel Certificates

Chili Cook-Off 2017 is right around the corner and we’re giving you an opportunity of a lifetime!

Not only are we giving away tickets to the hottest country party of the year six times a day, at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., you may win the “Best Seats in the House.”

All week long, Caller 9 wins two tickets to the 2017 Chili Cook-Off, powered by Ford, plus you’ll automatically be entered for the JetBlue Grand Prize, which gets you up front, sitting in the “Best Seats in the House” and a backstage page to meet Joe Nichols or Lee Brice. That’s not all! You’ll also be entered to win a pair of round-trip JetBlue travel certificates to fly JetBlue to one of 50+ destinations including Latin American & The Caribbean.

The 2017 KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off takes place at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, on Sunday, January 29th, 2017.

*You must be at least 21 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES