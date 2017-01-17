The Greatest Show On Earth Ending 146 Year Run

The big top is coming down for good for “The Greatest Show on Earth.” After a 146 year run the owner of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced the show will close in May. CEO Kenneth Feld says the reason for shuttering the circus includes a long list of things including declining attendance and rising cost. Juliette Feld, the COO said ticket sales saw a major decline after the company retired the elephants from the show last May. The Feld’s moved the elephants to a conservation in Northern Florida and continue to care for them today
