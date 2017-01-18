George HW Bush AND Wife Hospitalized

January 18, 2017 6:46 PM
George Bush, George HW Bush, President Bush

Both President George H.W. Bush AND his wife Barbara Bush are in the hospital!

“Shortly after our previous report on President Bush’s condition, he was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” the statement read. “Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation. President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.”

Due to health concerns, they will not be in attendance for President Trump’s inauguration.

