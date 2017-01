You ready for a party? Let’s get a party plane. : )

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards are going to be on April 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in LAS VEGAS! : ) Yep… first year in the new venue. The awards were held previously at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It will be live on CBS. Tickets go on sale January 26th.

Wonder if Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will host again?