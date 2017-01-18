Lady Gaga Aims To Take Super Bowl Half Time Show To New Heights

Lady Gaga will be your Super Bowl 51 halftime performer but you may need to look to the sky to see her. According to PageSix.com, Lady Gaga wants to perform from the roof top of NRG Stadium in Houston. Lawyers and technicians are checking into whether it’s even possible. There could be a problem since Super Bowl officials want the retractable roof open for the big game and that would mean Gaga would have to sing from an area near the roof top and not on it.
Lady Gaga Aims To Take Super Bowl Half Time Show To New HeightsJanuary 18, 2017 8:36 AM
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)