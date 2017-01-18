Ticket Blitz Locations For KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off

January 18, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Chili Cook-Off, kiss 99.9, KISS 999

The highly anticipated and hugely popular KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off is just around the corner. Do you have your tickets yet?

You should! This is one of the hottest country music festivals around featuring Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

General Admission tickets start at $52 and you can BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE or at The Ticket Post at Sedano’s Supermarkets in Miami-Dade and Broward County thanks to Post Foods.

KISS 99.9 will also be giving away tickets at several locations around town thanks to Budweiser.

Here is the list of ticket giveaway locations.

  • January 19: 10-12am, Lucky’s Saloon, 134 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead with afternoon drive host Bryan
  • January 20: 6-8pm, C.J.’s Sports Bar, 5020 West Atlantic, Delray Beach with Morning Crew co-host Fish
  • January 21: 10-12am, Round Up, 9020 SR-84, Davie with the entire Morning Crew, Fish, U-Turn Laverne and T.C.
  • January 23: 8-10pm, Bryson’s, 3790 Curtiss Pkwy, Miami with Morning Crew co-host Fish
  • January 24: 10-12am, Little Hoolies, 13135 SW 89th Place, Miami with afternoon drive host Bryan
  • January 26: 6-8pm, Big Roosters, 6240 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs with midday host Dar
  • January 27: 4-6pm, Tijuana Taxi, 4400 S University Dr, Davie, with Morning Crew co-host T.C.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live