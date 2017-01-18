Ticket Blitz Locations For KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off

The highly anticipated and hugely popular KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off is just around the corner. Do you have your tickets yet?
You should! This is one of the hottest country music festivals around featuring Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.
General Admission tickets start at $52 and you can BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE or at The Ticket Post at Sedano’s Supermarkets in Miami-Dade and Broward County thanks to Post Foods.
KISS 99.9 will also be giving away tickets at several locations around town thanks to Budweiser.
Here is the list of ticket giveaway locations.
- January 19: 10-12am, Lucky’s Saloon, 134 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead with afternoon drive host Bryan
- January 20: 6-8pm, C.J.’s Sports Bar, 5020 West Atlantic, Delray Beach with Morning Crew co-host Fish
- January 21: 10-12am, Round Up, 9020 SR-84, Davie with the entire Morning Crew, Fish, U-Turn Laverne and T.C.
- January 23: 8-10pm, Bryson’s, 3790 Curtiss Pkwy, Miami with Morning Crew co-host Fish
- January 24: 10-12am, Little Hoolies, 13135 SW 89th Place, Miami with afternoon drive host Bryan
- January 26: 6-8pm, Big Roosters, 6240 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs with midday host Dar
- January 27: 4-6pm, Tijuana Taxi, 4400 S University Dr, Davie, with Morning Crew co-host T.C.