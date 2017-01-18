Ticket Blitz Locations For KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off

The highly anticipated and hugely popular KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off is just around the corner. Do you have your tickets yet?

You should! This is one of the hottest country music festivals around featuring Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

General Admission tickets start at $52 and you can BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE or at The Ticket Post at Sedano’s Supermarkets in Miami-Dade and Broward County thanks to Post Foods.

KISS 99.9 will also be giving away tickets at several locations around town thanks to Budweiser.

Here is the list of ticket giveaway locations.