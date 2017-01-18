Which Chili Cook-Off Artist Will Appear On “The Bachelor?”

January 18, 2017 8:03 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Bachelorette, Chili Cook-Off, Chris Lane, The Bachelor

Chris Lane will be taking to the Chili Cook-off Stage on Sunday, January 29th, but before he does he will be making a stop at “The Bachelor.” His episode will air on  the January 23rd in which there is  a romantic dinner that leads to a surprise concert by Chris. Turns out Chris is a huge fan of the show and he isn’t afraid to admit it.  Chris  says, “It’s no secret one of my favorite shows is ‘The Bachelor/Bachelorette.’ So this was definitely a bucket-list opportunity that I could never pass up.” “The Bachelor” airs at 8 p.m. on ABC so set your DVR.

