Why Garth Brooks Isn’t Performing At Trump’s Inauguration

I promise it’s not click bait but the reason isn’t nearly as dramatic as you’d think!

Garth Brooks has been selling tickets left n’ right for his tour with Mrs. Yearwood and that is why he wouldn’t be able to perform at the inauguration. The “GOAT” has a show in Cincinnati, OH on the schedule and if tickets sell for that date, they will probably have to add more shows which would just then conflict with performing in the nation’s capital.

“We left it up to karma. If Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, then of course we are out,” Brooks shares.

Soooooooooo you’re telling me there’s a chance!?! Right?