Eli Young Band Bus Goes Up In Flames

January 19, 2017 8:46 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: bus, Eli Young Band, Fire, Kansa, Topeka

The Eli Young Band’s tour bus caught on fire destroying everything on board including their memories. The bus was outside of Topeka, Kansas when it went up in flames and luckily the guys were not on the bus and instead at home with the night off. The band shared pics of the bus up in flames on Instagram with the caption, “Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS. We’ve lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can’t replace! It’s really sad to see her go. We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!”

