PETA Calls For Boycott Of Movie “A Dog’s Purpose”

January 19, 2017 7:49 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: A Dogs Purpose, American Humane Association, boycott, dog, Hercules, PETA, TMZ

PETA is calling for a boycott of the movie “A Dog’s Purpose.” TMZ released a video showing a trainer forcing a Dog into rushing water while the Dog claws to stay on land during filming.  PETA has released a statement saying, “that Dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props” and they want everyone to boycott the movie. The American Humane Association, which monitors animal treatment on movie sets, is promising to investigate.

The Producers of the movie told TMZ that the dog named Hercules ” did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Ambling production team did not proceed with filming that shot.”

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass
Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2017

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live