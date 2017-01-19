PETA Calls For Boycott Of Movie “A Dog’s Purpose”

PETA is calling for a boycott of the movie “A Dog’s Purpose.” TMZ released a video showing a trainer forcing a Dog into rushing water while the Dog claws to stay on land during filming. PETA has released a statement saying, “that Dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props” and they want everyone to boycott the movie. The American Humane Association, which monitors animal treatment on movie sets, is promising to investigate.
The Producers of the movie told TMZ that the dog named Hercules ” did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Ambling production team did not proceed with filming that shot.”