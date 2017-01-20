Text To Win Weekend For Chili Cook-Off Tickets

Chili Cook-Off 2017 is just around the corner and it’s the hottest ticket in town.

Tickets are on sale now online and at the Ticket Post at Sedano’s Supermarkets, but you can also try to win them all weekend long.

Just enter our text to win giveaway contest which runs Saturday, January 21st, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 until 9:00 p.m.

To participate in the contest, listen for the cue to text and text the keyword to 96750 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One winner will receive two (2) tickets to the 2017 KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, on Sunday, January 29th, 2017.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES