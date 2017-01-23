Barron Trump Has An Ally Who Lived In The White House Too

January 23, 2017 8:43 AM By Darlene Evans
Barron Trump, Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton tweeted Saturday… “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does to be a kid.”

Chelsea was 12 years old when her father Bill Clinton was made our 42nd president.   She knows what it’s like to be the target of jokes like he was this past weekend.   Chelsea knows the feeling even tho’ she didn’t have to put up with social media because it wasn’t around then.

A Saturday Night Live writer deleted a pretty nasty “tweet” which I won’t repeat.

Barron will not be in the White House for now… he’s spending his spring semester in New York City.

Haters…. Hands off Barron Trump!

