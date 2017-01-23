Goya Puts the ‘Chili’ in Chili Cook-Off!

The official sponsor of the Chili Cook-Off competition will be offering free samples at the event! January 23, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Chili Cook-Off, Sedanos, Ticket Post

You can’t have a Chili Cook-Off without Chili, and you can’t have the best Chili without Goya!

Goya, the proud sponsor of the 2017 Chili Cook-Off competition, invites you to visit their booth for a free sample of their wholesome Chili made with the best ingredients from Goya.  While you’re there, register for a chance to win 2 tickets to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival!

In the mood for more Chili after the Cook-Off? There’s a recipe for that! Click to check out this recipe for Goya’s Wholesome Bean Chili!

Above content provided by Goya Foods

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live