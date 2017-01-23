Last Call For KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off Tickets. Get ‘Em Now!

January 23, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Chili Cook-Off

The KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off, powered by Ford, is just a few days away! You can almost feel the anticipation in the air.

So do you have your tickets yet? If not, why not?  Time is running out.

The hottest country party of the year takes place Sunday, January 29th at C.B. Smith Park featuring Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

If you don’t have your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? This is it. It’s last call for tickets right now!

Tickets are only $52. That’s $52 for five musical acts! It’s a deal that can’t be beat.

Tickets are available at any of the 30 Sedano’s Supermarket locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Just head inside any store and look for the Ticket Post at the Customer Service Desk brought to you by Post Foods & Sedano’s Supermarkets.

Tickets are also available online. JUST CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

Then, when you’re at the show, keep your eye on our Xfiniti backstage interview on the Jumbotron before each artist takes the stage.

Once again, the 32nd annual KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off takes place Sunday, Jan. 29th at C.B. Smith Park.

Click here for more FAQs

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live