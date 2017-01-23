Last Call For KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off Tickets. Get ‘Em Now!

The KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off, powered by Ford, is just a few days away! You can almost feel the anticipation in the air.

So do you have your tickets yet? If not, why not? Time is running out.

The hottest country party of the year takes place Sunday, January 29th at C.B. Smith Park featuring Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

If you don’t have your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? This is it. It’s last call for tickets right now!

Tickets are only $52. That’s $52 for five musical acts! It’s a deal that can’t be beat.

Tickets are available at any of the 30 Sedano’s Supermarket locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Just head inside any store and look for the Ticket Post at the Customer Service Desk brought to you by Post Foods & Sedano’s Supermarkets.

Tickets are also available online. JUST CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

Then, when you’re at the show, keep your eye on our Xfiniti backstage interview on the Jumbotron before each artist takes the stage.

Once again, the 32nd annual KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off takes place Sunday, Jan. 29th at C.B. Smith Park.

Click here for more FAQs