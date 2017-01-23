Luke Bryan Sends Prayers to Tornado-Stricken Albany, Georgia

"My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones." January 23, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Luke Bryan

By Amanda Wicks

After hearing about the devastating tornado that left several people dead and destroyed many more homes in Albany, Georgia, over the weekend, Luke Bryan tweeted his well wishes.

Related: Luke Bryan Extends Kill the Lights Tour into 2017

“Praying for Albany and all of South Georgia. My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones,” he posted today (January 23rd).

The 70-mph tornado struck the town on Sunday (January 22nd) and left a wake of destruction in its path, according to 13 WMAZ. Officials are still working to assess the full extent of the damage.

On a brighter note, Bryan will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51. He shared his excitement on Twitter. The New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on February 5, and besides Bryan’s participation in the opening, Lady Gaga is set to perform at halftime.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live