The Great American Race… the Daytona 500… will be February 26th and Lady Antebellum will be performing the pre-race show.

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said… ” Lady Antebellum continues a long-standing DIS tradition of attracting major stars from around the world of entertainment to the World Center of Racing and the Daytona 500.”

Are you ready for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season? : )