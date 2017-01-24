Luke Bryan Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Luke Bryan has announced an extensive tour for 2017.
Brett Eldredge, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis, Granger Smith, Craig Campbell and Lauren Alaina have been tapped to open on select dates. Bryan announced his special guests via a humorous video which pays homage to the classic Nintendo game Duck Hunt.
The run kicks off on May 5th in Nashville, TN. Check out Luke’s tour announcement video and full itinerary below.
May 5 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 12 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 13 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
May 18 — Moline, Ill. @ iWireless Center
June 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 9 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
June 10 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
June 16-17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
June 23 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Park Stadium
June 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 25 — Columbia, Mo. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 13 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field
July 16 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Aug. 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater
Aug. 17 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran’s Arena Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 25 — Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 27 — Jones Beach, N.Y. @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6 — Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizen’s Bank Park
Sept. 9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Sept. 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
Sept. 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 21 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 22 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Gexa Energy Pavilion
Oct. 12 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Oct. 13 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Oct. 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 27 — San Diego, Calif. @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Oct. 28 — San Bernadino, Calif. @ San Manuel Amphitheater
