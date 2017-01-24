This Is How Guys Release Stress

January 24, 2017 8:56 AM

Life is pretty darn stressful these days… don’t cha think?

The University College London just revealed a new study that says video games are one of the ways guys cope with stress.   29% of guys use it for coping with stress… girls 18%.

This is one of the upsides to playing video games.   You know people are still trying to find out the pros and cons of playing the games.

Do you use video games to deal with stress?

lol… my husband plays “Candy Crush” and my game of choice is “Hay Day.”   That’s only to keep me busy till i get a real farm tho’.   : )  – Darlene Evans

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live