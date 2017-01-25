Country Star Smiling At The Birth Of His First Child

January 25, 2017 9:34 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: baby, Dan + Shay, Shay Mooney

Congratulations to Shay Mooney and his fiance Hannah Billingsley on the birth of their baby boy yesterday afternoon.   Shay Mooney of course is part of the duo Dan +Shay.

Shay said….

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child.  I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”

The reason for the name Asher?

Heather wrote …  Asher – A name meaning fortunate; blessed; happy one.. @shaymooney and I are all of those things and more,”  “God has truly honored us with the privilege of being the parents of this sweet boy.

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live