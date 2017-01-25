Country Star Smiling At The Birth Of His First Child

Congratulations to Shay Mooney and his fiance Hannah Billingsley on the birth of their baby boy yesterday afternoon. Shay Mooney of course is part of the duo Dan +Shay.

Shay said….

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”

The reason for the name Asher?

Heather wrote … Asher – A name meaning fortunate; blessed; happy one.. @shaymooney and I are all of those things and more,” “God has truly honored us with the privilege of being the parents of this sweet boy.