Lookie see…. Miranda Lambert has a rose that was named after her. The Miranda Lambert rose is said to be a fragrant hybrid tea rose with big pink blossoms.

The Miranda Lambert rose is suppose to be available at our local garden center and most Walmart stores in the Southern US and Texas.

LOVE that a portion of the proceeds will go to her MuttNation Foundation. Just in time for VALENTINES DAY! : ) – Darlene Evans