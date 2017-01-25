Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80

January 25, 2017 8:06 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Mary Tyler Moore, MTM, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Television Icon, Mary Tyler Moore died today in Connecticut at the age of 80. 

MTM’s longtime rep, Mara Buxbaum, issued a statement to TMZ saying, “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.”

Mary battled diabetes and underwent brain surgery back in 2011 and was reportedly on a respirator for a week but was taken off life support Tuesday night.

I can’t tell you how many episodes of both The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show I watched with my mother gowing up as a kid. The Mary Tyler Moore Show was television’s first, never-married, independent career woman as the central character and I wanted to be just like her. 

Rest in Peace MTM…You sure did turn the world on with your smile! 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live