Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80

Television Icon, Mary Tyler Moore died today in Connecticut at the age of 80.

MTM’s longtime rep, Mara Buxbaum, issued a statement to TMZ saying, “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.”

Mary battled diabetes and underwent brain surgery back in 2011 and was reportedly on a respirator for a week but was taken off life support Tuesday night.

I can’t tell you how many episodes of both The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show I watched with my mother gowing up as a kid. The Mary Tyler Moore Show was television’s first, never-married, independent career woman as the central character and I wanted to be just like her.

Rest in Peace MTM…You sure did turn the world on with your smile!