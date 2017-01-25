Reba McEntire Releases Faith-Filled ‘Back to God’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Reba McEntirie released the faith-filled music video for “Back to God” today (January 25th). The song appears on her forthcoming album Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

McEntire worked with director Mason Dixon for the video, and shot much of it in Nashville. The video cuts back and forth between different mourners catching one another’s eye at Mount Olivet Cemetery, and McEntire singing her verses while walking the pews at Tulip Street United Methodist Church. No matter the losses the video’s characters have experienced, they each turn to God to find strength.

“I’ve been asked a lot lately about why now was the right time to release this song,” McEntire explained in a press release. “I think it is always the right time to give it back to Him because we seem to mess things up on our own. We all need to just love each other more unconditionally, without judgement, because we can’t do this on our own.”

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope arrives February 3rd.