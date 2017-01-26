Country Artist Will Debut Her Fashion Line

January 26, 2017 9:56 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: fashion line, hillary scott

Reba did it… Karen Fairchild has one and Carrie Underwood too…  a fashion line.    Now Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum will have her fashion line… “LaBellum” on HSN in April.

Hillary said… “Fashion is such a fun expression of yourself, so I’m really excited.  HSN has completely embraced my ideas and has helped bring to life a line that hopefully every woman will love.  I’ve already started wearing some of my favorite pieces and can’t wait to share the entire collection!”

Prices seem reasonable… $49.00 – $169.00.   Hillary’s clothing line is inspired by her bohemian chick style.  22 pieces in the collection.   The line will have peasant tops… acid washed demin… fringe wraps… lace tops… just to name a few.

 

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live