Country Artist Will Debut Her Fashion Line

Reba did it… Karen Fairchild has one and Carrie Underwood too… a fashion line. Now Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum will have her fashion line… “LaBellum” on HSN in April.

Hillary said… “Fashion is such a fun expression of yourself, so I’m really excited. HSN has completely embraced my ideas and has helped bring to life a line that hopefully every woman will love. I’ve already started wearing some of my favorite pieces and can’t wait to share the entire collection!”

Prices seem reasonable… $49.00 – $169.00. Hillary’s clothing line is inspired by her bohemian chick style. 22 pieces in the collection. The line will have peasant tops… acid washed demin… fringe wraps… lace tops… just to name a few.