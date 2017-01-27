A Huge Company Declares Day After Super Bowl An Employee Holiday

January 27, 2017 7:00 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Commercial, day off, Kraft Heinz, national holiday, Smunday, super bowl, Work

Imagine being able to celebrate the Super Bowl next Sunday and not having to worry about going to work the next day…sounds awesome right? The Kraft Heinz company announced via a YouTube video/Super Bowl commercial, that all its U.S. salaried workers will have the day off after Super Bowl Sunday. In the video the company refers to the day after Super Bowl Sunday as “Smunday” and they also go onto to say the U.S. loses about one-billion-dollars in productivity the day after the big game. Kraft Heinz goes is encouraging other companies to follow their lead and make”Smunday” a national holiday. Cheers to that idea!

Click here to sign a petition to have the day after the Super Bowl turned into a National Holiday.

