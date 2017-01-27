Forever 21 Changes Return Policy

If you have ever shopped at Forever 21 you know they do not give you a cash refund on returns…well that is changing. Forever 21’s new return policy states that customers have up to 30 days from their purchase date to get their money back on items with tags attached and original receipt. Before the new return policy was announced Forever 21 only gave store credit or exchanged returned items. The new return policy also applies to online purchases.
Forever 21 Changes Return PolicyJanuary 27, 2017 8:41 AM
