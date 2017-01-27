Here’s The Reason We Have To Pay More For Salmon

January 27, 2017 8:52 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: salmon, sea lice

Geez Louise… now the price of salmon is going up.   : /

According to Bloomberg News…Paul Aandahl who is an analyst for the Norwegian Seafood Council  said the reason for the price increase is an outbreak of sea lice among Norway’s salmon farms.   Norway is the worlds largest producer of fish.

Last October the price spiked 53% to $3.25 lb.  the highest in 3 decades. This year suppose to hit $5.30 a pound.  If Norway raises it’s prices then the other big salmon producers like Scotland, Chile and our US of A will too.

And… oh yea… that’s the wholesalers pay.

Seems like everything that is good for us costs sooo much money… right?

Hmm… here’s a healthy fish you might like… sardines!  Ewww… my mother loves em tho’.  – Darlene Evans

 

