Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout Out

By Radio.com Staff
Taylor Swift took to Instagram this afternoon to wish British model Lily Donaldson a happy birthday.
Related: 11 Totally Epic Taylor Swift Squad Moments
Swift is known for her effusive public birthday wishes to her squad members, but this one fairly subdued. “I love you @lilydonaldson!!! Happy Birthday!” she wrote.
While it might not have been as long as some of her previous birthday wishes Taylor did choose a cool black and white photo featuring Donaldson wearing some type of face paint. Happy 29th Lily!
Comments are closed.