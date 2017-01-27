Tostitos wants to make sure you don’t drink and drive. Chip-maker Frito-Lay is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to create “alcohol sensor bags.” You blow on a sensor at the top of the bag and it will measure see if you have alcohol on your breath. If you have had one too many a red steering wheel logo will light up with a “don’t drink and drive” message underneath. The bag also has the ability to call an Uber for you and it also gives you a discount code for your ride home. The bags aren’t being sold in store but they are giving away a limited number of UBER discount codes.