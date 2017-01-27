Tostitos Wants To Make Sure You Don’t Drink And Drive

January 27, 2017 8:04 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: alcohol sensor bags, breathalyzer., Frito-Lay. Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD, Tostitos, uber

Tostitos wants to make sure you don’t drink and drive.   Chip-maker Frito-Lay is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to create  “alcohol sensor bags.”  You blow on a sensor at the top of the bag and it will measure see if  you have alcohol on your breath.  If you have had one too many  a red steering wheel logo will light up  with a “don’t drink and drive” message underneath.  The bag also has the ability to call an Uber for you and it also gives you a discount code for your ride home.  The bags aren’t being sold in store but they are giving away a limited number of UBER discount codes.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass
Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2017

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live