Woman Builds Her Home From YouTube Videos

January 27, 2017 10:53 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Cara Brookins, Home, You can do it, You Tube

Cara Brookins is MY HERO!   – Darlene Evans

Cara was ending an abusive marriage… had 4 children and no home.   Didn’t have the money to buy a home that was big enough to hold her family soooo….. SHE BUILT ONE… FROM YOUTUBE VIDEOS and some advice from Home Depot.

Cara got a small bank loan… bought and acre of land and put those kids to work.

3,500 sq. ft. 5 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE.   WHAT A WOMAN!

Cara said… “While our toes nearly froze off as we mixed concrete in a wheelbarrow, our back muscles ached from hauling two-by-fours, and we sweated and itched our way through fiberglass insulation — we also rebuilt our broken family.”

What a WOMAN!   I am inspired.   How bout you?  – Darlene Evans

 

 

 

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass
Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2017

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live