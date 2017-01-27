Woman Builds Her Home From YouTube Videos

Cara Brookins is MY HERO! – Darlene Evans

Cara was ending an abusive marriage… had 4 children and no home. Didn’t have the money to buy a home that was big enough to hold her family soooo….. SHE BUILT ONE… FROM YOUTUBE VIDEOS and some advice from Home Depot.

Cara got a small bank loan… bought and acre of land and put those kids to work.

3,500 sq. ft. 5 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE. WHAT A WOMAN!

Cara said… “While our toes nearly froze off as we mixed concrete in a wheelbarrow, our back muscles ached from hauling two-by-fours, and we sweated and itched our way through fiberglass insulation — we also rebuilt our broken family.”

What a WOMAN! I am inspired. How bout you? – Darlene Evans