Some Valentines will be busy this Feb 14th as they will be recording a show called “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees.

Keith Urban and Little Big Town will be representing the country side of the show along with Celine Dion, Andra Day, Pentatonix and John Legend.

The show will air later on in the year on CBS. I’ll remind ya. ; ) – Darlene Evans