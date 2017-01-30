FGL Brings Furry Friend Onstage During Chili Cook-Off

Sunday morning leading up to our 32 Annual Chili Cook-Off we preached during our morning broadcast NO PETS allowed into CB Smith Park…Well, it looks as if Florida Georgia Line didn’t get that message. When they sang “Sun Daze,” Tyler’s dog Harley made an appearance on the stage rocking headphones to protect his ears. FGL actually references Harley in the song with the line, “If you want you can pet on my Harley.” If you’re like Fish, you thought he meant a Harley Davidson 🙂
FGL Brings Furry Friend Onstage During Chili Cook-OffJanuary 30, 2017 9:00 AM
(Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)